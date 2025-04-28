Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $103.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.