Earnest Partners LLC Has $51.65 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $51,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $272.30 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.83.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

