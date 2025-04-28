Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 24,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,816,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

