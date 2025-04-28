Quarry LP Purchases 220 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $523.80 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $452.57 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.