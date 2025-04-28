ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.