Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 34,397,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 22,240,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Down 14.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.23.

About Mirriad Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.