Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 51.2%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 797.0 days.

Shares of AMDWF stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Amada has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

