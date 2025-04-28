Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in April

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.