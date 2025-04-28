Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in April

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.95.
