Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Declines By 66.7%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ANA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.44. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.42%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

