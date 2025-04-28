Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.289 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

