Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 2,416 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after buying an additional 5,340,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232,721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

