Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 24,079 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 198.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.21 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

