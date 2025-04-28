Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $972,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $180.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

