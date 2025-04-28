Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Buys 48,862 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,862 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHM opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.