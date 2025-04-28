Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,132 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

