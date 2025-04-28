Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $25.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

