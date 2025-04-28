Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $22.92 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,658 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

