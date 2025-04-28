Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,051 shares of company stock worth $15,027,714. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.87 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

