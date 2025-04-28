Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 638,965 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,965 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Spotify Technology worth $408,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.26.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $621.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $280.37 and a 12 month high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

