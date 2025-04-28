Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$177.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.89% from the stock’s current price.
CJT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.64.
Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.
