Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
