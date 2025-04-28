Candlestick Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 391,187 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Starbucks Profile

Free Report

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

