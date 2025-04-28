188,074 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,773,000. Atlassian accounts for 1.1% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $228.68 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,565 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,540. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.