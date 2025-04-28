Sienna Senior Living Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$16.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$13.02 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIA shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.86.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

