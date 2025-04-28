Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New $51.31 Million Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 792,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,306,000. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,076,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,369.52. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,187.32. This represents a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,713 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

