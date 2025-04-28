Lone Pine Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,209,751 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 1.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $234,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN opened at $107.72 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts have commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

