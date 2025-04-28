Candlestick Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for about 2.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Burlington Stores worth $103,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $227,268,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,929,000 after acquiring an additional 367,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,417,000 after acquiring an additional 225,124 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 961,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,020 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $223.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.30 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

