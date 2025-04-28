CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
CRT.UN stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.
