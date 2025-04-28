CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CRT.UN stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.