Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

