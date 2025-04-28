Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,397,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $418.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $412.02 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.18.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

