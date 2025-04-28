Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after buying an additional 1,039,612 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,751,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $421.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.30. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.44.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

