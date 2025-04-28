Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after acquiring an additional 549,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PNC opened at $158.49 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,620,058.57. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,172,655 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

