Financial Analysis: Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) vs. China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Everbright Environment Group and Kerry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Everbright Environment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kerry Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

China Everbright Environment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.7%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

This table compares China Everbright Environment Group and Kerry Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Everbright Environment Group $4.10 billion 0.71 $565.72 million N/A N/A Kerry Group $7.50 billion 2.30 $788.24 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Everbright Environment Group.

Risk & Volatility

China Everbright Environment Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Everbright Environment Group and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kerry Group beats China Everbright Environment Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants. This segment also provides waste sorting, renewable resources utilization, and sanitation operation services. Its Greentech Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates integrated biomass utilization, hazardous and solid waste treatment, and solar energy and wind power projects, as well as offers environmental remediation services. The company’s Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation segment constructs, upgrades, and operates waste water treatment plants; water supply and reusable water treatment plants; and sponge city construction, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, river-basin ecological restoration, and waste water source heat pump projects. This segment also researches and develops water environment technologies and engineering projects. The company’s Others segment conducts environmental protection technology research and development projects; provides environmental related technological, and protection project equipment construction and installation services; designs environmental protection projects; and sells related equipment. It also collects and treats municipal wastes by mechanical and biological technology; and manufactures environmental protection equipment. The company was formerly known as China Everbright International Limited and changed its name to China Everbright Environment Group Limited in September 2020. China Everbright Environment Group Limited was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

