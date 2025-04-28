Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $132.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.34.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

