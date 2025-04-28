Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after acquiring an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $230,829,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,987,000 after purchasing an additional 478,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

