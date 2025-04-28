Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $201,000 in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,079,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $84.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.