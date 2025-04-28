Hovde Group Boosts Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $37.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

