Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $192,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,984,000 after buying an additional 1,014,126 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

FI stock opened at $177.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

