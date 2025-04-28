California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $183,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $232.77 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.97.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

