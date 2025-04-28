Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of FND stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

