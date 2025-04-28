RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Sold by Orland Properties Ltd

Orland Properties Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,612,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281,572 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology makes up 17.7% of Orland Properties Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orland Properties Ltd owned about 0.36% of RLX Technology worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 311,869 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 228,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.03. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.69 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Separately, Citigroup cut RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

