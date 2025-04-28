Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 34 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.86.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $480.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.84 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

