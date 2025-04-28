Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COYA opened at $6.18 on Monday. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 1,646,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 551,725 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

