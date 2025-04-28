Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – April 27th

Apollo Global Management, Pool, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. 2,588,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.59. 824,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.55.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.23. 5,568,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,084. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

