Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KSCP. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Knightscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Knightscope in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knightscope

Knightscope Price Performance

Knightscope stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Knightscope worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.