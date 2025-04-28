Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,048,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

