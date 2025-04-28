Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 14,512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,882 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Ambev by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,639,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ambev by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 13,063,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 552,220 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

