Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,356,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,756. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.