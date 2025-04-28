Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,906.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,798 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $93.89 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

