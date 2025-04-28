Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX opened at $19.57 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

